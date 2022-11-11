ISI-Khalistan Group Link Found In Faridkot Murder; Three Accused Arrested

In a significant development, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained three suspects in connection with the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda supporter Pradeep Singh Kataria. In the Patiala district of Punjab, the police conducted a raid and captured them there. Jitender, a 26-year-old guy, and two kids were among those detained. Although all six shooters had been identified by the Punjab police intelligence unit and Delhi police counter-intelligence section, there are still attempts being made to apprehend the other suspects.

Two of them are from Punjab, while four are from Haryana. According to reports, the defendants were carrying out the orders of Canadian mobster Goldy Brar, a friend of wanted man Harvinder Singh Rinda, and incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sources claim that this is a blatant sign that the murder had a relationship between the Khalistani gang and the ISI. In addition, the murder of Sudhir Suri, a figurehead for the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, raised questions about the ISI’s involvement. On November 4, Suri was fatally shot in the open in front of the Gopal Mandir in Amritsar.

Faridkot murder

On Thursday at 7:15 a.m. in Kotkapura, Punjab’s Faridkot district, Pradeep Singh Kataria, a Dera Sacha Sauda adherent, was shot and killed. According to the police, the attackers fired 60 rounds. When Kataria opened his store in Kotkapura, the incidence happened. Additionally, the shooting resulted in injuries to his gunman from bullets. In 2015, Kataria was free on bond after being charged with stealing a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib. 2019 saw the death of Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, another Dera supporter, who had been attacked inside the Nabha prison by several convicts.

Murder of Shiv Sena leader

Sudhir Suri, a member of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav’s faction), was shot at during an agitation, resulting in another heinous murder in Punjab. A video of pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who is stationed in Pakistan and is closely linked to the ISI, was discovered by Republic TV. In the video, he can be heard celebrating the murder of Suri and threatening to kill a number of particular Punjab residents.