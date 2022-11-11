JeM’s eyes on Jammu Mall? Shocking revelations from arrested ‘terrorists’!

With the arrest of three alleged operatives, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police dismantled a sizable Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module. However, a shocking new development in the case suggests there may be more at play. The JeM terrorists, who were apprehended and are currently serving a six-day remand, are leaking information.

According to information obtained by Republic TV, the three terrorists who were apprehended during the inquiry said that they went to the renowned ‘Wave’ mall in Jammu and took recordings from inside while doing a reconnaissance. Is the Jammu mall on the JeM’s radar at this point? In particular, the J&K authorities are currently looking into whether the videos were transferred outside of the country to Jaish Commander Shahbaz. Thus, the forensic team has already received the terrorists’ mobile phones so that they may extract further information from them.

Three JeM terrorists were arrested;

Three JeM terrorists were captured together with a large stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including three AK assault rifles, one handgun, and six grenades by J&K police after they dismantled a terror cell in the Narwal neighbourhood of Jammu. A Pakistani handler brought the guns across the border to the module, which was tasked with transferring them to Kashmir. According to the police, Mohd Yaseen, the oil tanker driver, and his companions Farhan Faroof and Farooq Ahmad were detained on Tuesday after getting into a physical altercation with a J&K police squad that was controlling traffic on the highway after being instructed not to park their vehicle there. The accused hail from the Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Officers at the Pampore police station were notified of their detention and urged to inquire about their participation in any more instances. Yaseen had recently been released from prison on medical parole when it was discovered by the police that he was a party to a UAPA case. He was committing acts of terrorism after being released from prison under the command of Shahbaz, the Jaish Commander located in Pakistan.

Yaseen revealed under questioning that they travelled to Jammu to pick up the guns at Shahbaz’s request. Yaseen reportedly told the police that they had been tasked with delivering the guns to a terrorist in Kashmir and handing them over. ‘Yaseen also admitted to concealing a shipment of weapons and ammunition in the oil tanker; as a result, the tanker was once more searched in front of a magistrate. The items seized included three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition, and six grenades’, the police said.