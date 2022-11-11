Party trade wing claims, ‘will solve all of the traders’ problems if AAP wins’

Brijesh Goyal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi Trade Wing, announced on Thursday that the party will issue tickets to traders in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

‘When the AAP comes to power in MCD, we will solve all of Delhi’s 20 lakh traders’ problems,’ Goyal said.

‘Traders never openly come into politics but now they are contacting the Aam Aadmi Party saying they want to join the AAP Trade Wing. AAP will give tickets to traders for MCD elections and happily induct them into the party,’ he said.

While listing the issues that traders face, the AAP trade leader stated that cleanliness has been a major issue in markets. He claimed that MCD has left heaps of garbage everywhere for the last 15 years. We see mounds of garbage everywhere in the markets during major festivals like Diwali.

‘When the Aam Aadmi Party takes over the MCD, we will ensure that cleanliness is maintained in all of Delhi’s markets. The BJP has taken crores of rupees from Delhi traders in the name of conversion and parking fees over the last 15 years. However, no parking was provided in any market. When the Aam Aadmi Party forms a government in MCD, parking will be arranged in the markets in collaboration with the market association,’ according to Goyal.

He also stated that MCD charges a variety of taxes, including house tax, trade licence fee, waste management fee, sign board fee, and factory licence fee. Over the last 15 years, the BJP has raised such taxes by 20% to 30%, and in some cases by 50%.