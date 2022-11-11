Police recruitment scam; CBI arrests 7 people in J&K

In an ongoing investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir Police recruitment scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven people, including members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

CRPF head constable Pawan Kumar, CRPF constables Atul Kumar, Amit Kumar Sharma, and Sunil Sharma, J&K Police ASI Jaisuriya Sharma, and two civilians, Tarsem Lal and Asheesh Yadav, have been arrested.

On the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the CBI opened an investigation in August. The case was filed against 33 accused, including a former medical officer at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Paloura, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board (JKSSB), a former undersecretary and former section officer (of the JKSSB), a former CRPF officer, an ASI of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, a private company based in Bengaluru, private persons, and others, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) held the exam on March 27, this year. On June 4, the results were announced.

In response to allegations of exam malpractice, the Jammu and Kashmir administration formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The accused allegedly conspired with JKSSB officials, the Bengaluru firm, beneficiary candidates, and others, resulting in gross irregularities in the conduct of the written exam for sub-inspectors.

It was also claimed that an unusually high percentage of selected candidates came from Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts. A rule violation was allegedly found by the JKSSB while assigning the task of setting question papers to a Bengaluru-based private company.