Rajiv Gandhi Assassination : SC releases life-sentenced convicts Nalini and Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who are both serving life sentences in connection with the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, were given an early parole order by the Supreme Court on Friday. The highest court has received petitions from each of them asking for early release.

Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna’s bench declared that their case is subject to the ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the case’s defendants. On May 18, the Supreme Court, acting under the extraordinary authority granted to it by Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had spent more than 30 years behind bars.

Gandhi was assassinated on the evening of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber who went by the name of Dhanu at a political event.