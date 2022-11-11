Ranveer Singh to conduct his first-ever acting masterclass at the upcoming Marrakech International Film Festival

At the upcoming Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer Singh will give his first acting masterclass. According to multiple media reports, Singh’s masterclass will be attended by Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.

At the film festival, Singh will receive the prestigious Etoile d’Or award. Prior to Singh, Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan received the same honour.

This year’s festival will also feature three of Singh’s hit films: ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Padmaavat.’

These screenings will be attended by the icons of world cinema like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, LaA-la Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim, Farida Benlyazid, to name a few.

The actor will be in Morocco from November 11 to November 13 for the grand inauguration and felicitation in front of world cinema fans at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square.