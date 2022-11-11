Three people have been detained in Punjab for the death of a Dera adherent who was accused of committing sacrilege.

Three persons, two of whom were minors, were detained early on Friday in the Patiala district of Punjab in connection with the shocking murder of Dera Sachha Sauda member Pradeep Kataria the day before. Following intelligence inputs, Delhi Police conducted a raid in the Bakshiwala neighbourhood about 3 am, roughly 30 miles from Patiala city, and captured the alleged gunmen.

Indicted in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, 38-year-old Kataria was free on bond. He was murdered on Thursday morning when he opened his dairy store in Kotkapura, Faridkot. Both his security guard and another victim were shot during the event. In an alleged social media post, Canadian criminal Goldy Brar took credit for the murder.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was responsible for the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, includes Goldy Brar.

The following three suspects, who were among the six assailants who killed Kataria, were captured by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, under the direction of ACP Rahul Vikram, in an overnight intelligence-based operation. Up to 55 rounds were fired by the shooters.

Jitender, 26, a resident of Kalanaur village in Rohtak, Haryana, has been named as one of the three accused.

According to police, all six of the murder’s shooters have been identified. Two shooters are from Punjab while four are from Haryana.

The three suspects were found to be in possession of three sophisticated firearms and a number of live bullets. Additionally, it has come to light that the accused Jitender is a former friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The three remaining shooters are still being sought after.

In the June 2015 for the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, Pardeep Singh was free on bail. Additionally, he was charged with shredding pages from a Sikh holy book that had been found dispersed around the area of Bargari in October of that same year.