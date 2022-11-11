United States intends to purchase South Korean ammunition for Ukraine

A US source stated on Friday that Washington wants to buy South Korean artillery rounds to send to Ukraine, even though Seoul stressed that the US must be the ultimate user of the munitions and that its position against deadly aid to Ukraine remains intact.

The US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, acknowledged that Washington intended to deliver 155mm artillery shells from South Korea to Ukraine.

According to the person, Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding may be used to purchase the ammo, but it was unclear whether it would be sent through US territory.

South Korea’s defence ministry, on the other hand, stated that its position on giving lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, and that the talks are taking place ‘on the premise that the US is the final user.’