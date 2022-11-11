‘What we say, we deliver,’ says Arvind Kejriwal, who offers ten assurances.

In advance of the Delhi municipal corporation elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made ten promises, including cleaning up three landfill sites and eliminating corruption in local government. He also claimed that his party always fulfils its commitments.

‘We abide by our promises. Some people start Vachan Patra. They refer to the upcoming election as Sankalp Patra. They discard their campaign platform and promises after the election,’ the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party remarked

Kejriwal slammed the BJP, claiming ‘They stated I hadn’t given the MCD any money. The Centre accused a state administration of not delivering funding for the first time in history.’

The BJP won’t take more than 20 seats in the MCD elections, he predicted. ‘BJP had promised to bring funds from the Center to make Delhi garbage-free but did nothing,’ he said.

On the other hand, if elected, Kejriwal pledged to fix the roads, upgrade MCD schools and hospitals, and offer a long-term solution to Delhi’s parking issue.

In addition, Kejriwal stated that the AAP will open sealed shops, put an end to ‘inspector raj,’ and ensure that civic body employees receive their paychecks on schedule. In advance of the MCD elections, Arvind Kejriwal made the following ten promises:

– Beautifying city

– Removing landfills

– Solution to the problem of parking

– Freeing Delhi of stray animals

– MCD schools and hospitals will be improved

– Parks will be improved and Delhi will become a city of parks

– Temporary workers will be made permanent. Salaries will be given regularly

– Licenses will be given online to traders now. ‘Inspector raj’ will end

– Clean vending zones will be made for street vendors

The 250-ward MCD holds elections on December 4, and results are tallied on December 7. In the MCD, which was split into north, south, and east corporations in 2012 and then unified this year, the BJP has held office for three consecutive terms.

The BJP, AAP, and Congress are viewed as the front-runners in the crucial municipal elections.