New laws in Canada and Nigeria aim to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas

Canada and Nigeria, both oil and gas producers, have become the latest countries to enact legislation to limit methane emissions in the fossil fuel energy industry.

The announcements came as the United States announced on Friday that it would broaden its own rules to require oil and gas drillers to detect and repair methane leaks at all of the country’s well sites.

Methane has more than 80 times the planet-warming potential of CO2 in its first 20 years, but it degrades faster in the atmosphere, making it a high-value target for near-term climate change mitigation efforts.