Realme launches new 4G smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched new 4G smartphone named ‘Realme 10 4G’. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,600), 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost $249 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at$269 (roughly Rs. 21,800). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $279 (roughly Rs. 22,600), while the 8G RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,300). It is offered in Clash White and Rush Black colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and ARM G57 MC2 GPU. The device features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.8 percent screen ratio.

The handset equips a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVooc charging.