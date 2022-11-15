Wanted accused in Andaman gangrape case arrested by Southern Range of Crime Branch

The Crime Branch’s Southern Range (SR) arrested a 38-year-old hotelier who was wanted in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Sunday, the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh aka Rinku, was apprehended in Karnal, Haryana. On his arrest, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced. Sandeep owns and operates the Desi Lounge hotel in Dollygang, Port Blair.

In connection with the alleged gangrape, police have already arrested former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain.

A 21-year-old woman filed a sexual assault case at Aberdeen Police Station in Andaman and Nicobar on October 1, 2022. Jitender Narain, the then Chief Secretary, and his other associates, Sandeep aka Rinku (hotel owner) and Rishi, the then Labour Commissioner of Andaman, were accused.

The woman claimed she was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise of a government job and then raped by top officials.

Police received a tip about the fugitive accused, and a team was formed to apprehend him.

The team arrived in Karnal and nabbed Sandeep, who was attempting to flee to Bhubaneshwar in a private cab.