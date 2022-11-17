QR codes will be set up on domestic LPG cylinders

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon be equipped with QR codes, which will aid in the regulation of domestic cylinders, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. The code-based track and trace initiative will help to resolve pilferage and tracing issues, as well as ensure better cylinder inventory management.

‘Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation – this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones – when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders,’ said the petroleum minister in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Puri is seen interacting with officials and inquiring about the feasibility of the idea in the video, which was shot at the ‘World LPG Week 2022’ event in Uttar Pradesh. QR (Quick Response) codes are machine-readable optical labels that contain information about the item to which they are attached.