Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic casting, according to Pankaj Tripathi, is a ‘honour for an actor like myself.’

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former Indian prime minister, will be portrayed by well-known actor Pankaj Tripathi in the biography ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye Atal.’ The movie is scheduled to be in theatres around Christmas 2023 and is based on Ullekh NP’s book The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox.

June 28, 2022 saw the announcement of the biopic.

Since the news was made, people in the audience have been curious to find out who will be portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi, the star of the movie Mirzapur, has worked with the filmmakers on the Utkarsh Naithani and Ravi Jadhav-penned script.

Pankaj Tripathi said of his role as Atalji, ‘It’s an honour to play such a kind politician on TV. He was much more than just a politician; he was also a renowned poet and a skilled writer. For an actor like me, getting to walk in his footsteps is nothing but an honour.’ ‘As a director, I couldn’t have wished for a greater story than that of Atalji,’ said director Ravi Jadhav. Additionally, the producers’ support and the use of a superb actor like Pankaj Tripathi to bring Atalji’s narrative to the big screen. With ATAL, I aspire to live up to people’s expectations.

In 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected prime minister of India. But because the BJP was unable to secure enough support from other parties to secure a majority, he was forced to step down within 13 days. For his second and third terms as prime minister of India, respectively, Vajpayee returned in 1998 and 1999. At the age of 93, Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018.