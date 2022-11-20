Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother reacts to her relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Finneas O’Connell is finally speaking out about his sister Billie Eilish’s connection with Neighbourhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford, who made their relationship public earlier this month. He stated openly to a media that all he wants for his sister is for her to find happiness with whoever she chooses to be with.

At a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Thursday, Finneas said to E! News, ‘Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.’

Months of dating rumours between Eilish and the artist, 31, came to an end when they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 while sporting matching Gucci pyjama ensembles.

Photos of the two went viral in no time with some fans gushing over their adorable bond and others criticising the two for their 11-year age gap.

By dressed as a baby and an old man for Halloween, Eilish and Rutherford made light of their age difference. Rutherford dressed as an elderly guy wearing a brown cardigan, suspenders and a bald cap while Billie Eilish transformed into a toddler wearing a bib and bonnet.

The two had been longtime friends. When Eilish was only 15 years old, they were first seen together in a snapshot in 2017.