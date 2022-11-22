6 killed in shoot out along Assam-Meghalaya border; Internet services suspended in 7 districts

Shillong: Six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. The Meghalaya Police has registered an FIR in the incident.

The Chief Minister said that the injured persons were rushed to the hospital. ‘Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in the incident’, the Chief Minister said. Meghalaya government also suspended the mobile internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from November 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukroh. Internet services are suspended in districts including West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Describing the incident, Sangma said, ‘Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I would like to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and FIR was registered by Meghalaya Police. As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was pursued by the Assam forest guards with the Assam Police and was detained by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. On hearing this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards’.

Meanwhile, the notification issued by the Meghalaya government today read, ‘Reports have been received from police headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai. It has the potential to disturb public peace and tranquility, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order’.

In order to prevent the misuse of media (WhatsApp and social media like Facebook Twitter, YouTube etc ) to disturb peace and tranquility in the state of Meghalaya and for maintaining law and order, CVD Diengdoh, Secretary to the Home (Police) Department, Meghalaya, has promulgated this notification. The telecom and social media services will be shut across districts of Meghalaya namely West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts. The notification read that violators of the promulgation will be penalized under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the related provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.