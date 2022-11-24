Kerala Govt announces SSLC, Plus 2 exam dates | Read on..

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced that the SSLC examination for the academic year 2022-2023 will be held from March 9 to 29. The model examinations will be held from February 27 to March 3. The Plus Two examinations will be held from March 10 to 30.

The SSLC model examinations have to be conducted between February 27 and March 3. The Kerala government has decided to commence the evaluation of answer sheets on April 3 and publish the results on or before May 10.

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be held from March 10 to March 30. The dates for model examinations have been scheduled from February 27 to March 3. The practical examinations for higher secondary will begin on February 1, while the practical examinations for vocational higher secondary will start on January 25. The examination results will be released on or before May 25, after the evaluation which will start on April 3.

According to estimates, over 4.5 lakh of students will attend the SSLC examination in the academic year 2022-23. Hence, at least 70 camps will be set up for evaluation. Meanwhile, the government has planned to set up 82 evaluation camps for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary departments.