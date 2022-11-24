Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 20 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: An Indian expat based in Kuwait has won 20 million UAE dirhams in the Mahzooz Draw. Dalip, an Indian mechanical engineer has won the fortune.

3 lucky winners shared Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Salaheddine from Morocco, Tarek from Lebanon, and Marko from Serbia. 53 lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will take home Dh18,868 each. 2,014 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received the third prize of Dh350 each. A total of 2,070 participants won prize money of Dh2,004,900.

Also Read: IndiGo launches new international flight services

Mahzooz has till now created 30 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years. Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.