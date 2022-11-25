Indian Railways cancels 5 trains on this route on November 26: Full list

New Delhi: Northwestern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel 5 trains running on the Delhi-Rewari route. These trains will remain cancelled tomorrow, November 26. The decision was taken to increase the length of the loop line at Garhi Harsaru station located between the Delhi-Rewari section in the Delhi division.

These Trains will remain cancelled on 26-11-2022:

Train No. 04989, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04433, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04434, Rewari – Delhi

Train No. 04470, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04500, Rewari – Delhi

The authority also updated that some trains will also see changes in their timings but they will continue to operate.