New study finds that around 58 per cent of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the US were vaccinated

According to a recent study, almost 58% of Americans who died with COVID-19 either had their initial vaccination or a booster dose. More than two-thirds of the deceased had gotten at least one dose of the Covid vaccination, according to Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, in a study done for The Health 202.

According to The Washington Post, this continues the trend that has been observed over the past year, in which the fatality rate for those who have received vaccinations has climbed.

‘We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ Cox told The Health 202.

The information was made public just one day after Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended Americans to obtain booster vaccinations. Dr. Fauci noted a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that concluded booster shots offer superior defence against COVID-19 symptomatic infection.

In an effort to combat the virus as it continues to mutate, this vaccine was first introduced back in September. Fauci advised, ‘You need to upgrade the protection.’ He also said that the new booster dose ‘certainly stimulates’ a greater immune response against BA.4 and BA.5 strains, according to the New York Times.

The data by Health 202 also showed that the elderly still remain the most vulnerable and they make up the majority of the people dying due to the pandemic.