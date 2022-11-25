Passengers with ‘only one name on their passport’ will not be allowed entry or exit from the UAE!

A new update to the United Arab Emirates’ travel regulations was revealed. There will be no travel to or from the UAE for travellers with a single name on their passport who want to travel on a tourist, visit, or other form of visa. Passengers must state their full names, including first and last names.

Beginning on Monday, November 28th, the modification will take effect. The statement read: ‘Passengers having a single name on their passports travelling on a tourist, visit, or any other sort of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE, following orders from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022’.

The authorities of the UAE also stated that passengers with a single name on their passport who also have a residency permit or permanent visa may travel as long as the same name is updated in both the ‘first name’ and ‘surname’ columns, according to a statement from trade partner IndiGo.

The airline stated in a statement: ‘However, travellers having a single name on passports and in possession of a residency permit or employment visa shall be allowed to fly providing the same name is updated in the ‘First Name’ and ‘Surname’ columns’. In addition, the airline advised customers to speak with their account manager or visit goindigo.com for further information.