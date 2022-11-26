State government announces 3-month winter vacation for schools

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government announced a 3-month winter vacation for schools in the valley. While the classes up to the primary level (nursery to 5th standard) will close on December 1, the middle classes (6th to 8th standard) will close on December 12. Vacation for secondary and higher secondary level classes will begin from December 19.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: France to lock horns with Denmark today

The schools will reopen on February 28 next year. The staff of high and higher secondary schools has been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20 so that they can make arrangements for the reopening of schools. The teaching staff have been directed to remain available for online guidance of the students.