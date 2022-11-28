Bengaluru will host Aero India 2023 beginning on February 13

The Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the 14th edition of Aero India, the largest aero exhibition in Asia, beginning on February 13.

The biennial event, which spans more than five days, will revert to its previous form in 2023. Due to the Covid epidemic, the 13th edition, which took place in 2021, was shortened to a three-day event.

The previous Aero India edition was exclusive to corporate travellers and closed to the general public. Additionally, it was one of the first major hybrid aviation shows. 530 firms and a delegation from 43 nations took part in the event.

This year’s aero show will be put on by Hindustani Aeronautic Limited (HAL), the country’s nodal organisation for defence events. A greater number of people are expected to register this year than in past years because the government has relaxed its limits on foreign visitors.