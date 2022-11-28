You say you’re poor, but I’m one of the untouchables, Congress President Kharge hits out at PM Modi

On Sunday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘leader of lies’ and claimed that the latter seeks to win support by portraying himself as impoverished. Kharge remarked, ‘You say you’re poor, but I’m one of the untouchables.’

The seasoned Congress leader claimed that he himself is a member of a ‘untouchable caste’ while speaking to a crowd at a public rally in Dediapada, Gujarat, a state where elections are imminent.

‘You claim to be poor, after all. One of the intouchables is me. No one would have sipped my tea, but people drank yours’ ANI news agency cited Kharge as stating.

‘People are wise if you say it to arouse pity. How frequently will you lie? He is the mastermind of lying’ The veteran, who was 80, continued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked Kharge earlier in the day at a BJP rally in Kheda, saying he was born a regular man with no status.

‘The president of the Congress is currently in Gujarat. Sonia Gandhi sent him to this location. He arrived and promised to show Modi his aukat. I was born a common man; I have no social standing. See how he displays my aukat,’ Prime Minister responded.

Gujarat will hold two rounds of Assembly elections on December 1 and 5, with results being announced on December 8.