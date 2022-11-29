Ultraviolette launched its F77 electric bike in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Indian electric vehicle startup company based in Bangalore, Ultraviolette Automotive launched it’s the F77 electric bike in the markets. The new bike is offered in two variants -F77 and F77 Recon. The former is priced at Rs 3.8 lakhs and the latter is priced at RsRs 4.55 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The pre-bookings of the bike were started on October 23 and the deliveries will begin from January 2023.

The electric bike is offered in three colour options – Airstrike, Shadow and Laser in India. The new bike features all-LED lighting, a TFT display and connectivity features. The Ultraviolette F77 is available with three ride modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

The company offer a 307 km range on a single charge. The bike is powered by 30 kW motor. The engine will deliver 40.2 bhp and the peak torque output is 100 Nm. The motorcycle can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph.