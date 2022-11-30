Prince William and wife Kate Middleton sets off to the US for their first visit across the Atlantic in eight years

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are travelling to America. According to media accounts, this is their first transatlantic trip in eight years. They are visiting for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their destination is Boston in the state of Massachusetts in northeastern America. This will be a three-day journey that will come to a close on Friday night with an Earthshot Prize ceremony.

In 2020, Prince William and renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough introduced the award. It is bestowed on individuals who have contributed to the cause of environmentalism and climate change.

There will undoubtedly be a star-studded ceremony. To be held at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, celebrities like singers Billie Eilish and Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and actor Rami Malek. Attenborough will be there too and Cate Blanchett, who is a judge.

After the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, earlier this year, he assumed the role of heir apparent to the British monarchy. His father, Prince Charles, later rose to become King Charles III, the current monarch.