Air India resumes this international flight service

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India has resumed direct flight services connecting Bengaluru with San Francisco in the USA. The flight will operate thrice a week on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft for the service.

‘The direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is 13,993 km approx. and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of approx. 13.5 hours. The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day,’ Air India said in a release. The last time Air India operated the Bengaluru-San Francisco flight was on March 20, 2022.

With the resumption of services, Air India now has 37 non-stop flights per week between India and the US. Currently, the airline operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.