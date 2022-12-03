FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina to clash with Australia: Possible playing XI

Doha: Former world champions, Argentina will face Australia in a knockout stage match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha in Qatar at 12:30 am (IST). Argentina suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia by ‘1-2’. They then defeated Mexico by ‘2-0’ and Poland by ‘2-0’. Argentina had 6 points from 3 matches.

Australia finished second in Group D. Australia lost to France by ‘ 1-4’ and then defeated Tunisia and Denmark by ‘1-0’. They had 6 points from 3 matches.

Also Read: ndian Railways cancels 252 trains today: Know how to check full list

Both the teams had earlier faced each other 7 times. Argentina won 5 matches, Australia won 1 and 1 settled in a draw.

Predicted XI:

Argentina: Martinez – Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro, Tagliafico – Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul – Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia: Ryan – Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich – Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin – Duke