Know how to handle gaslighting in relationships

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse in relationships. It happens when one person convinces the other that they are remembering things wrong or that they are misinterpreting events. The gaslighter is trying to manipulate the other person and presents their own thoughts and feelings as the truth.

Gaslighting is considered emotional abuse as the abuser makes the victim question their reality. The victim wonders if they are going crazy by reacting a certain way to things done by the abuser.

As per experts, the common signs of a person who is gaslighting are:

Insist you said or did things you know you didn’t do

Deny or scoff at your recollection of events

Call you ‘too sensitive’ or ‘crazy’ when you express your needs or concerns

Express doubts to others about your feelings, behavior, and state of mind

Twisting or retelling events to shift blame to you

Insist they’re right and refuse to consider facts or your perspective

In a relationship if you feel that you are gaslighted then you can take the following steps:

1. Turn to loved ones.

2. Set clear boundaries: Establishing boundaries can interrupt someone’s attempts to gaslight you and provide some physical and emotional space.

3. Seek help

Communication: It is the key of any good relationship. In a relationship, both partners have to always take responsibility for their actions to truly understand each other and nurture their bond.

If you find yourself in a situation like gaslighting in a relationship and if healthy communication is not possible, then perhaps it is time to accept that this may not be the partnership for you.