Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs. 49,600, up by Rs 200, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,100, higher by Rs 200.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 53,393 per 10 gm, Rs 853 higher from its last week close of Rs 52,540. In the international markets, spot gold price closed at $1,797 per ounce, 2.45%t higher from its last week close price of $1,754 per ounce.