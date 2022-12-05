National Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh bags mixed team title

Bhopal: In shooting, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10 metre air pistol mixed team title at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal. The shooters from Haryana defeated Divya TS and Imroz of Karnataka by ‘16-4’ in the finals. Punjab and ONGC shared the bronze medals.

In the junior mixed team pistol, Anjali and Sagar of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal. They defeated Yashasvi and Abhinav of Uttarakhand by ’18-16’. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh won the bronze medals.