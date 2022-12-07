In Delhi, woman dies after jumping off Kashmere Gate flyover

On Wednesday, a woman from Delhi allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a flyover at Kashmere Gate. According to the Delhi Police, they were informed of the accident at 5:21 PM.

‘A PCR call was received at PS Kashmere Gate at about 5:21 pm today that a lady has fallen from flyover Kashmere Gate Metro Gate no. 6,’ Delhi Police said in a statement.

When the police arrived, they found approximately 45-year-old woman lying on the road close to U-turn Yudhister Setu with blood dripping from her mouth. She was taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The woman was dressed in a light grey kurti, black jersey, and salwar. Delhi Police said, ‘Further on preliminary enquiry it was found that the lady had jumped from flyover Yudhister setu on road towards Tis Hazari Court. The deceased is unidentified at present but efforts are on, to identify her.’