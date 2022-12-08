Men can prevent infertility by following these two lifestyle tips

Low sperm count is one of the major causes of infertility. Fertility refers to people’s ability to reproduce without medical assistance. As per some studies, about one in every six couples face this problem and one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men.

But today there are many people who are led to infertility due to lifestyle. It includes all bad lifestyles including bad food. In such cases, if certain things can be taken care of, infertility can be avoided to some extent or prevented.

As per experts, infertility can be prevented by following some simple tips. Following these steps will increase the sperm count.

Exercise is the first thing to do. Exercise can help prevent infertility problems to some extent. But those with health problems must consult their doctor before taking up exercise.

Exercises does not mean strenuous workouts. A little to moderate exercise is enough. Be aware that even excessive exercise can cause infertility problem.

Exercise helps to produce feel-good chemicals in the brain, which help reduce stress, increase sex drive, control weight, improve metabolism, and maintain heart health. All these are factors that help in alleviating infertility problems.

Secondly, men should pay attention to food. This does not mean going on a strict diet. Carbohydrate, fat and protein intake should be balanced. Pay special attention to this. Include fiber-rich foods in your diet.

Eat plenty of nuts, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Make sure that you exercise according to how many calories you take in. Make sure you drink enough water every day. Avoid or limit eating processed foods (high in sodium), low-fiber foods, high-carb, sweet, and high-fat foods (such as fried foods).