Christmas special ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ has now been pulled down amid Nick Carter’s rape scandal

Backstreet Boys Christmas special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday,’ has suddenly been taken down following a shocking revelation regarding Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. The special, which was shot this month in Los Angeles, will not be broadcasted.

It was disclosed earlier last night that Nick Carter has been charged with raping a 17-year-old woman while the band was on tour in 2001.

The Christmas special, which featured Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough as they celebrated the season and performed songs from their 10th album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas,’ was scheduled to debut on ABC on December 14.

Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear.

Regarding the rape claim, Shannon Ruth, 39, filed a sexual assault complaint against the artist, claiming that when she was 17, he raped her and gave her HPV. She claimed the incident happened in February 2001 in Tacoma, Washington, after a Backstreet Boys concert.

Shannon admitted to having autism. When she ‘begged him to stop,’ she claimed that Nick Carter, who was 21 at the time, forced himself on her. He allegedly told her that she was a ‘retarded little bitch’ and that no one would believe her if she spoke up. The claims have been refuted by Nick Carter.