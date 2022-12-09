West Bengal: TTE is electrocuted at the Kharagpur train station after a live wire falls on him.

A ticket checker was electrocuted in yet another tragic incident when a live wire fell on him. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral. The travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal when the incident took place.

The patient was taken to the hospital and is now stable despite having burn injuries. On a CCTV camera, a horrifying video of the incident was captured, and it is currently going viral on social media.

The man in the footage is seen conversing with someone on the platform while facing away from the tracks. The video indicated that he was touched by a live wire that had come loose from behind him.

The man quickly falls on the ground, head down, as seen in the widely circulated CCTV footage.

‘A weird event – a large length of loose cable, grabbed by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE’s head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and is under treatment,’ stated railway administrator Ananth Rupanagudi on Twitter.