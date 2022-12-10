FIFA World Cup 2022: England to face France: Possible playing XI

Doha: France and England will take on each other in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday at 00.30 am (IST) at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar. England and France topped their respective groups in the group level matches. France defeated Australia by ‘4-1’ and Denmark by ‘2-1’. But they lost to Tunisia by ‘0-1’. In the pre-quarter finals the French team defeated Poland by ‘3-1.

The English team defeated Iran by ‘6-2’ and Wales by ‘3-0’. They settled for a goalless draw against the USA. In the pre-quarterfinals the English team defeated Senegal by ‘3-0’.

Also Read: UAE releases fines for parking or stopping-related offences

Both the team had earlier met 31 times. England won 17 matches and The French team won 9. 5 matches ended in a draw. England had crashed out at the quarter finals of the mega football event 6 times earlier in 1954, 1962, 1970, 1986, 2002 and 2006. 6 of their last 8 World Cup eliminations have come against fellow European nations.

France had won the World Cup 2 times earlier. They last won it in 2018, and if they capture the cup this time as well, they will become the third nation to do it, following Italy in 1934, 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France have never defeated England in World Cup matches.

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud