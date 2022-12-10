Ronaldo cries inconsolably post shocking loss to Morocco in FIFA Quarter-finals |Watch

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably as his team were shocked 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, presumably his last appearance in a World Cup match. Ronaldo, who equalled the record for the most international caps when he came on as a substitute early in the second-half, was seen crying as he made his way out of the ground and into the tunnel.

It hurts me to see Ronaldo like this man ? pic.twitter.com/MbRGnTcRO2 — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 10, 2022

Morocco became the first African team in history to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. A brilliant header from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute was enough for Morocco to book a place in the semis. Portugal created several chances in both halves but failed to break the Moroccan spirit.

It has been a great World Cup for the Moroccan side, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. They had held the mighty Croatians to a goalless draw in their first match of the tournament and went on to beat Belgium and Canada to make it through to the knock-outs. They upset Spain on penalties in the round of 16 to set up a clash with Portugal.