BTS member enrolls in the military; New buzz cut appears on social media!

BTS member Jin, better known as Kim Seok Jin, is prepared for his conscription into the military. The musician delighted his fans by debuting his new buzz cut on social media before enlisting in the South Korean army. Jin posted pictures of himself on the Weverse fan group sporting his most current military-approved attire. He chose to go with a buzz cut and was wearing only a black T-shirt.

The musician had disclosed in November that on December 13 he will join in the military. According to rumours, Jin would spend five weeks training at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Once he completes his training, he will be deployed to an army front-line unit.

RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will ultimately join Jin in the military after he serves for roughly 18 months. Until everyone has served their compulsory time in the military, the band won’t get together again until 2025. Regarding Jin’s military service, a statement was released by BTS’ management business, BigHit Music. The sentence said, ‘Jin will join the army to serve the required amount of time in the military. Please be aware that on the day of his recruiting, there will be no formal event’.

‘Only military members and their families are permitted to attend the entry ceremony. We advise fans to refrain from visiting the place in order to avoid any problems that might arise from congestion. Instead, we ask that you hold your kind words of encouragement and good-bye in your hearts. Until Jin completes his military duty and returns, we humbly beg for your ongoing love and encouragement. Our organisation will also make every effort to offer him with whatever assistance he requires during this period ‘, it concluded. Jin made his solo music debut in October and released the song ‘The Astronaut’ just before enlisting in the military.