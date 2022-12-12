Captagon, an amphetamine medication, was originally recommended for the treatment of attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy. However, the once-legal substance has now evolved into one of Syria’s main exports, and according to AFP, the country’s drug trade is already worth more than $10 billion. Captagon is the drug of choice for Syrians because it has been highly popular among Islamic State (IS) militants over the past ten years and because the government may be engaged in its trafficking.

Due to its trademark logo, the medicine has acquired the moniker ‘Abu al-hilalain’ (two crescent moons), and it is sold in the market for a few dollars. While the more expensive items can cost more than $25, you can readily get tablets of average quality for anywhere between $5 and $10.

Since the market is dominated by labor-intensive jobs, which has been the case over the previous 10 years in Syria, the demand for the pill has increased as well. Most Captagon users told AFP that they had to fight fatigue and boost their stamina in order to work longer hours each day. The majority of blame for the dissemination of Captagon is placed on the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

Assad’s brother Maher and the organisation supported by Iran, Hezbollah, are alleged to play significant roles in carrying out the trade, according to sources who were once close to the regime. The independent Center for Operations Analysis and Research and the think group CHACR, which is affiliated with the British Army, have made similar charges (COAR). However, the drug trade has increased dramatically in Syria during the past ten years as almost all parties benefit financially from it.