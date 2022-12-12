Cardi B opens up about getting ‘bum fillers’ at a young age and warns fans about the dangers of the same

Cardi B prefers to keep things honest and isn’t shy about discussing her past in the most open-minded manner possible. In her most recent Instagram live video, she discussed obtaining ‘bum fillers’ when she was young and warning viewers against doing the same.

Even if they feel ‘too slender,’ the artist urged her fans to resist the urge to add fat to their bodies. She also disclosed that she underwent surgery to have 95% of the biopolymer buttock enhancer removed from her body.

‘In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a*s shots. It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a*s’, so you result to ass shots, DON’T!’ said Cardi.

Speaking about another procedure, she added, ‘When it comes to BBLs (Brazlian Bum Lift), if y’all want advice from me before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.’