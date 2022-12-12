‘Covid misinformation’ is China’s new concern amid stockpiling and panic-buying; Report

China has been gradually relaxing some of its anti-coronavirus regulations, but the country is still fighting the spread of false information about COVID-19. Beijing relaxed some of the ‘zero-Covid’ policy’s limits despite the recent surge in positive Covid cases. The severe Covid restrictions had a significant negative impact on the economy, and angry individuals also demonstrated against the government and demanded that the restrictions be lifted.

The Chinese government has cautioned citizens to exercise caution while self-treating, which has grown as a result of the surge in Covid infections, even as it combats medicine panic-buying. The People’s Daily of China warned against the practise of combining or ingesting additional medications while nursing a fever. Meanwhile, Beijing Evening News issued a caution against taking too many pills, stating that doing so might result in significant health problems like liver failure.

There were also a few myths going around, such oranges may cause a positive antigen test and that canned yellow peaches could speed up recovery. State-run media issued warnings against such viral tactics. In a tweet on the social networking site Weibo on Monday, People’s Daily urged users to ‘prevent the epidemic with science, do not be misled by these rumors’.

Antipyretics, ibuprofen, and paracetamol are among the common medications with low stock levels, according to medical institutions and pharmacies. Authorities have also cautioned citizens against buying in a hurry. The stockpile news came as people are spotted waiting in line Monday outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 examinations. It is a fresh indicator of the illnesses’ quick spread after officials started destroying the equipment they had been using to monitor households.

According to Reuters, some 80 people in Beijing’s capital city gathered in the chilly weather in front of a fever clinic in the upscale Chaoyang neighbourhood while ambulances sped by. A smartphone app that was imposed by the government and used to monitor the travel habits of China’s 1.4 billion citizens has also been disabled. The authorities also stopped requiring testing before numerous public events.