Heavy rains to continue in Kerala till Dec 16; Yellow alert in 10 districts

Dec 12, 2022, 06:07 pm IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Monday that heavy rains will continue to batter Kerala in the next five days. As per the IMD alert, heavy rains will lash Kerala till December 16.

‘Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today; over Kerala & Mahe & Lakshadweep on 12th & 13th December’, tweeted IMD.

In view of the rains, IMD sounded a yellow alert on Tuesday for 10 districts in the state — Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The state has been receiving heavy downpour under the influence of cyclone Mandous which crossed Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Karnataka and Kerala coasts till December 14.

 

