IMD predicts heavy rainfall; Holiday announced for today in schools of Chikkaballapur, Kolar

Chikkaballapur: Holiday has been announced in schools in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on December 12, Monday, after rainfall and strong winds were predicted, said the Deputy Commissioner NM Nagaraj on Monday. Kolar district administration has also ordered a holiday in the district, stated the administration.

Earlier on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru. A Yellow alert was also issued for the districts including Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysuru on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD’s bulletin stated that Bengaluru received 12 mm of rainfall. Rainfall occurred also at a few other places over south-interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka The impact of cyclone Mandous was felt in Bengaluru with a minimum temperature.

Earlier on Sunday, in its weather forecast, the IMD stated, ‘Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts of south-interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysore districts of south-interior Karnataka’.