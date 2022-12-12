In Kozhikode, Kerala, students protest by giving sweets to bus drivers

In Kozhikode, Kerala, college students from Mahlara Arts and Science College for Women staged a distinctive protest against the buses that do not stop at their station and gave sweets to the drivers and other staff as a show of protest.

Because the buses did not stop at their bus stations, the students used to be late for class.

Buses were not stopping at the stops, which caused a number of problems for the students. They brought up the matter with the principal and reported it to the Mavoor police station.

At the bus stop, a home guard was also hired, and the bus drivers began stopping at the stations. However, after a few days they resumed their old practises and stopped stopping the buses at the necessary stations.

Some female students took matters into their own hands and gave sweets to every bus worker while also giving them a warm welcome. They stated: ‘We don’t want to hurl stones or obstruct buses. We will give you sweets if you stop the bus.’

In the presence of representatives from the bus owners and teachers, the college principal officially inaugurated the protest.