In letter to Amit Shah, governor of Maharashtra writes, ‘I cannot even dream of insulting Shivaji Maharaj’

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra, sent a letter to home minister Amit Shah outlining the circumstances surrounding his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad, which sparked a fiery controversy.

He highlighted a brief passage from his speech to convey his anxiety about being singled out for attention by a select group of people.

Koshyari claimed that he couldn’t even imagine disrespecting India’s former leaders. He claimed that he was incapable of drawing any comparisons between historical and current leaders. Additionally, he described his visits to revered locations including Shivneri, Sinhagad, Raigad, Pratapgad, and Sindkhedaraja.

By stating that some respected people were at home during the time Koshyari was touring the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he subtly poked fun at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, Koshyari asserted that he was the first governor in the previous 30 years to visit the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj’s mother and that his goal was to exemplify how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a constant source of inspiration.

He asks Shah for advice at the end of the letter to help him deal with the situation.