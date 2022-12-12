DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s steel output grows 5% in November

Dec 12, 2022, 05:13 pm IST

New Delhi: Report published by research firm named, SteelMint India revealed that the  crude steel output in the country  rose by about 5% to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022. The top 6 steel makers — SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL — produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021. In November last year,  large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT.

Also Read; BMW launches BMW S 1000 RR in India: Price and features 

The production of finished steel rose 3.41% to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year. The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42% to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.

The imports of finished steel during the month almost doubled to 0.60 MT from 0.31 MT, while its exports fell 53% to 0.34 MT against 0.72 MT in the year-ago period.

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 12, 2022, 05:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button