India’s steel output grows 5% in November

New Delhi: Report published by research firm named, SteelMint India revealed that the crude steel output in the country rose by about 5% to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022. The top 6 steel makers — SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL — produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021. In November last year, large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT.

The production of finished steel rose 3.41% to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year. The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42% to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.

The imports of finished steel during the month almost doubled to 0.60 MT from 0.31 MT, while its exports fell 53% to 0.34 MT against 0.72 MT in the year-ago period.