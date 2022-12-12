Kerala ministers, opposition leader turns down Governor Khan’s invitation for Christmas feast

Thiruvananthapuram: The ministers of Kerala Cabinet as well as Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan have declined Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s invite to the Christmas feast at Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan sent the letter on Saturday, inviting them to take part in the Christmas celebration to be held at 5pm on December 14. Cake cutting, among other ceremonies, would be part of the event, the .letter said. Besides ministers, top civil officials including the chief secretary and heads of Christian factions were also invited to the event.

Last year, the Governor’s Christmas celebration had seen the participation of religious leaders. The Governor’s invitation, even as he is at loggerheads with the Chief Minister, is being seen as a ‘sweet revenge’ for not inviting him to the government functions held as part of the Onam celebrations.

As per the convention, when the Governor extends an invitation, the Chief Minister and ministers attend the function at the Raj Bhavan irrespective of their busy schedules. The Governor has organised the celebrations on December 14, taking into account that the first phase of the Assembly session would end on December 13.