Popular actor- politician Sarathkumar hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai: Actor and politician Sarathkumar, who has acted in over 130 films, including Malayalam, has been hospitalised after complaining of ill-health. The actor reportedly is under treatment in a leading private hospital in Chennai.

According to reports, the actor complained of dehydration following which his health deteriorated. His wife Radhika who is also an actor and daughter Varalaxmi have accompanied the actor to the hospital, where he has been kept under special observation. Meanwhile, fans got disturbed by the sudden hospitalization of Sarathkumar and wish the super fit actor a speedy recovery on social media.

However, it’s nothing to worry about and Sarathkumar will be returning home soon. Sarathkumar has been active on his social platforms since this (Dec 11) morning, and he has also been seen sharing his excitement over the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is underway in Qatar. Sarathkumar has been traveling between Chennai and Hyderabad in recent times as he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming films in Tamil and Telugu.

Last year, Sarathkumar was in the news after he was hospitalised after being infected with Covid. The actor, who has won two Tamil Nadu state film awards and three Filmfare South awards is also a politician who has served as MLA of Tenkasi constituency. The actor who is mostly active in Tamil and Telugu films will soon be seen in ‘Varisu’, which features Vijay in the lead’, and is helmed by Vamshi. Paidipally, and he earlier shared his happiness over his participation in the film. The film will hit theatres during Pongal.