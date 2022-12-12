Sony launches 2 new soundbars in India: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched 2 new soundbars named Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 in India. The Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 soundbars will be sold as combo packages in India, along with one of two compatible wireless subwoofers. The Sony HT-A3000 and Sony SW3 subwoofer combo is priced at Rs 83, 999, while the HT-A5000 with the same SW3 subwoofer will cost Rs 1,11,980. Customers can also choose either soundbar with the more powerful Sony SW5 subwoofer for Rs 1,10,980 and Rs 1,38,980 respectively. Both new soundbars are now available to buy through Amazon, and Sony’s shopatsc.com portal.

The Sony HT-A3000 is a 240W 3.1-channel soundbar, with three forward-firing speakers (left, centre, and right) and a dual-driver subwoofer built in. The HT-A5000 is a 450W 5.1.2-channel subwoofer, with three forward-firing speakers, two beam tweeters, two upward-firing speakers, and a built-in subwoofer. Both soundbars support sound formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound with Sound Field Optimisation.