Successful kidney transplant procedure for Lalu Yadav, who is healing quickly, says Tejashwi

When Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, returned from Singapore to Patna, he reported that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kidney transplant operation had been a success and that Yadav was making a quick recovery. Lalu’s daughter Rohini Aacharya, who donated a kidney, is also making a full recovery.

Last week, Lalu Yadav had kidney transplant surgery in Singapore. He was advised to seek a kidney transplant because he had several medical issues.

Tejashwi Yadav stated in a media interview after the Kurhani byelection results in Bihar that elections always produce winners and losers. ‘What about the Delhi MCD elections, where the BJP was defeated? Additionally, the BJP lost in by-elections in UP,’ he claimed.

By beating the Janata Dal, the BJP won the Kurhani by-elections in Bihar (United).

Kedar Prasad Gupta of the BJP won the Kurhani by-election with 76,648 votes, defeating Manoj Kushwaha of the JD(U), who garnered 73,016 votes, by a margin of 3,632 votes.

After Nitish Kumar left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), where his party JD(U) was allied with the BJP, this was the first election held in the state.